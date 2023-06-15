Aden (Al Ittihad)

The joint Yemeni forces launched a military operation to confront the terrorist organization “Al-Qaeda” in Shabwa Governorate, while the organization launched an attack in Shabwa, wounding 4 soldiers.

The joint Yemeni forces carried out a qualitative security operation targeting al-Qaeda hideouts in the Ataq district of Shabwa governorate.

Yemeni media indicated that the operation targeted sites where elements of the organization are stationed and through which they launch attacks on security and military units in the southern province.

The media indicated that the terrorist organization suffered deaths and injuries during the operation, stressing that the security and military forces are continuing to destroy the dens of terrorism.

In the meantime, the terrorist organization launched an attack carried out by a drone, “unmanned”, targeting a security checkpoint in Shabwa Governorate, seriously wounding 4 soldiers.

A security source said that an “al-Qaeda” drone bombed the “Al-Qina” checkpoint in the town of “Al-Musina’a” in the Al-Saeed district, in the west of the governorate. According to the source, the attack resulted in the injury of 4 soldiers who were present at the security checkpoint.

The terrorist attack in Al-Musaina came 3 days after an armed attack targeted the same security site, which resulted in two deaths and two injuries.

In the context, the joint Yemeni forces announced yesterday the imposition of a curfew in the town of “Al-Musaina” from 9:00 pm until 6:00 am, until further notice. They also announced the shooting down of an enemy “drones” in the skies of the “Bayhan” district, west of Shabwa Governorate.

Two days ago, the sites of the joint Yemeni forces in the town of “Al-Musayna” were attacked by drones for the first time, carried out by Al-Qaeda, in a remarkable development that revealed the existing coordination between the organization and the Houthi group.

The month of May witnessed 3 terrorist operations by al-Qaeda, most of which took place in the governorates of Shabwa and Abyan, where the organization resorted for the first time to introducing drones to bomb the Yemeni forces.

The first quarter of this year witnessed 14 terrorist operations, most of them in Abyan governorate, which resulted in more than 60 deaths and injuries, all of them from the joint Yemeni forces.