Defense Minister Guido Crosetto on X responds to those who speak of the presence of an Italian aircraft near Hodeidah, the Yemeni port hit by the Israeli raid which deployed F-35s in the operation against the Houthis.

“Italy has a KC767 flying in that area but not for air-to-air refueling tasks, but for transport in combination with a C130 for normal activity in Djibouti and Mogadishu. Exclusively Italian activities”, writes Crosetto on X.