Israel, devastating raid on Yemen after the drone in Tel Aviv

The Israeli Armed Forces they conducted a air raid in Yemenin the western port city of Al Hudaydah. Local media reported that it was a retaliation for the drone launched by militants Houthis against Tel-Aviv and which killed an Israeli citizen. Images circulating on social media show a tall column of smoke rising from the affected area in Yemen controlled by the Houthis.

They hit the Hodeidah Port on the Red Sea, in western Yemen, the air raids carried out by the Israeli military in response to the drone launched by the Houthi militiamen yesterday against Tel Aviv in which an Israeli citizen lost his life. This was reported Al Masirah TVthe television close to the Yemeni militiamen.

The broadcaster Al Arabiya reported that the strikes hit a fuel depot and oil refineries. The action was reportedly carried out by 12 Israeli aircraft, including F-jet 35s. The attack also targeted the Ras Khatib power plant, used to generate electricity for the city of Hodeidah.

Israel informed before the raids against the Yemen the United States and other countries, including “presumably” Egypt and others in the region. This is what Channel 12 revealed, taken from Times of Israelalso specifying that the attack plans, prepared in advance, were implemented after yesterday’s attack in Tel Aviv. The operation was approved today by the ministers of the security cabinet during a meeting convened, exceptionally, on Shabbat.