Yemen | Israel says it has struck military targets of the Houthi rebels in Yemen

of Israel the army says its fighter jets struck Houthi rebels’ military targets in the area of ​​the port city of Hodeida in Yemen. According to a statement from the Israeli Armed Forces, the attack was in response to hundreds of attacks against the State of Israel in recent months.

Yesterday, one person died in Tel Aviv in an attack claimed by Iran-backed Yemeni Houthi rebels.

According to the Houthis, the Israeli strike targeted fuel storage facilities and a power plant in Hodeida. The Ministry of Health under the control of the Houthi rebels said that people were killed and wounded in the attack, but did not say the number of victims.