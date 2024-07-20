Israeli air raids on Red Sea port city of Hodeidain western Yemen, in response to a drone launched yesterday by Shiite Houthi militants against Tel Aviv, which killed an Israeli citizen. At least 80 people were injured, many seriously, Yemen’s Houthi-led Health Ministry said. The airstrikes hit the port of Hodeida.

“The Zionist entity will pay a price for targeting civilian facilities and we will respond to escalation with escalation,” a social media post by a member of the Houthi political bureau, Mohammed al-Bukhaiti.

The pro-Iranian militia’s Supreme Political Council condemned the attack, warning that the Houthis promised an “effective” response to the “atrocious Israeli aggression” and that this would not discourage their pro-Palestinian stance. Military spokesman Yehya Saree also pledged a response to “this open aggression” and said the Houthis were ready for “a long war.”

Netanyahu’s statement

After the raids, Benjamin Netanyahu warned: “I have a message for Israel’s enemies: don’t underestimate us.. We will defend ourselves on every front and by every means. Anyone who wants to attack us will pay a price. The port we attacked was not an innocent area, it was used for military purposes and as an entry point for lethal weapons supplied to the Houthis via Iran,” the Israeli prime minister added.

Israel’s attack

Al Arabiya broadcaster reported that the raids hit a fuel depot and oil refineries. The action was reportedly conducted by 12 Israeli aircraft, including F-jet 35s.The attack also targeted the Ras Khatib power plant, used to generate electricity for the city of Hodeida.

“IDF fighter jets hit military targets of the Houthi terrorist regime in the Al Hudaydah port area in Yemen, in response to the hundreds of attacks conducted against the state of Israel in recent months“, an Israeli forces spokesman said.

The The raid was aimed at preventing the Houthis from importing weapons from Iranand cause financial damage to the Iran-backed group, the Israeli military said.

“Our pilots attacked the port, the route that supplies Iranian weapons and equipment. We have no intention of attacking the people of Yemen“, said Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari. “The Iranian-led Houthis have attacked dozens of ships, their terrorist actions are controlled by Iran and endanger the Suez Canal and world trade,” he added.

According to Channel 12, reported by the Times of Israel, Israel informed the United States and other countries before the strikes against Yemenincluding “presumably” Egypt and others in the region. It is also specified that the attack plans, prepared in advance, were implemented after yesterday’s attack in Tel Aviv. The operation was approved today by the ministers of the security cabinet during a meeting convened, exceptionally, on Shabbat.

“The fire that is burning in Hodeida is visible throughout the Middle East and has a clear message: the Houthis have attacked us more than 200 times, for the first time they have endangered Israeli citizens, and we are hitting them. And we will do it wherever it is necessary,” the Israeli Defense Minister said. Yoav Gallant.

“USA not involved”

A White House spokesman told Times of Israel that “the United States is not involved in the raids today in Yemen”adding that “we fully recognize Israel’s right to self-defense.” In addition, American sources confirmed that they had been in contact with Israel following yesterday’s Houthi raid on Tel Aviv.

Crosetto’s post

On ‘X’, Defence Minister Guido Crosetto responded to a post showing on a map the presence of an Italian refuelling plane near Hodeida: “Italy has a KC767 flying in that area but not for in-flight refuelling tasks, but for transport in combination with a C130 for normal activity in Djibouti and Mogadishu. Exclusively Italian activities”.