HUssein Badreddin al-Houthi, who was shot dead by the regime's security forces in 2004, could hardly have dreamed that his rebel movement would one day move from the periphery of Yemen to the center of global attention. The Houthi rebels, also known as Ansar Allah (Followers of God), have been terrorizing shipping in the Red Sea for months. Among the enemies of Israel and the United States, they, whose movement originates from the mountainous northwest, are celebrated as martyrs of the seas.

The Houthis are in direct confrontation with the United States, which has put them back on the list of international terrorist organizations and repeatedly bombed Houthi positions in recent days. This was also the case on Tuesday, when the American military reported that several anti-ship ballistic missiles had been destroyed before they could be fired. Shortly before, the central command responsible for the region had announced that the Navy had captured a small ship last week that was loading components for Iranian-made ballistic missiles and cruise missiles for the Houthis.