Aden (Union)

The Yemeni government confirmed that the Houthi group’s targeting of the Greek oil tanker “Sunion”, which was carrying 150,000 tons of crude oil, with a series of attacks, is systematic terrorism that threatens an unprecedented environmental, economic and humanitarian disaster.

She added that the Houthi attack led to the “Sunion” tanker running aground, its engines failing, its crew being evacuated, and it being exposed to sinking or exploding 85 nautical miles from Al Hudaydah Governorate, in the ninth attack on chemical and oil tankers since last November.

Yemeni Minister of Information Muammar Al-Eryani said that the Houthis’ repeated targeting of oil and chemical product tankers reflects their indifference to the catastrophic repercussions of any oil spill in the Red Sea, Bab al-Mandab Strait and the Gulf of Aden on the economic, agricultural and fisheries sectors, the coastal strip of Yemen and the coastal countries, the marine environment and the biodiversity of the islands located in the region.

Al-Eryani pointed out that any oil spill in the Red Sea, Bab al-Mandab Strait, and the Gulf of Aden threatens Yemeni fishing stocks and will affect millions of Yemenis in coastal cities with toxic gases.