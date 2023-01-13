Reda Saleem (Dubai)

The Yemen national team bid farewell to the “Gulf 25” from the first round, after 3 consecutive losses, and failed to reap the dream of its first victory in the history of the Gulf, and turned into the “guest of honor” in the tournament, just as it was the “first depositors”, since the beginning of its participation in the tournament in the “Gulf Edition” version. Gulf 16 »in Kuwait in 2003, and over the course of 9 copies in 20 years, he did not score any wins, and he settled for a draw in 6 matches, and lost in 27 matches, and he scored in 9 copies only 12 goals, compared to 84 goals in his own goal, including 10 goals in the current version. .

Yemen’s first participation in 2003 in Kuwait witnessed the first tie, although the team received 5 losses, because the tournament was held in a one-round league system, and its players scored only two goals, compared to 18 goals against its own net, and in “Gulf 17” in Qatar in 2004, it scored a single draw. , and lost in two matches, and scored a goal against 6 goals in his own net, and in the Emirates 2007 version, he tied in a match against Kuwait 1-1, and his players scored 3 goals, compared to 5 goals in his own net, and in “Gulf 19” in Oman in 2009, he lost in 3 matches. And he did not score any goals, and conceded 11 goals, which was repeated at home in “Gulf 20”, in 2010, and he scored only one goal, and conceded 9 goals, and the “Gulf 21” came a repeat version with 3 losses, without goals. And conceded 6 times.

And the best results of Yemen in the Gulf Cup 21 in Saudi Arabia in 2014, where it achieved a tie twice against Bahrain and Qatar, and for the first time moved from the group hall to third place, followed by Bahrain in the same group, and despite that, it did not score any goals and conceded a goal, and returned again to «point Zero” in “Gulf 23” in Kuwait in 2017, and he did not score any goals and conceded 8 goals, and in “Gulf 24” in 2019, he tied in a match against Iraq, did not score goals, and conceded 9 goals.

The ambition of the Czech Miroslav Sokob, who previously led the national team between 2014 and 2016, and the Yemeni Federation returned to contract with him three months before the tournament, was only to achieve the first victory for the national team in the tournament, but he left without achieving his dream.

It is noteworthy that Yemen occupies the 154th place in the FIFA classification last December, and its best ranking was 90th in 1993, while the worst ranking was 186th in 2014.