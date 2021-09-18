A letter submitted by the Yemeni government to the UN Security Council stated that it considered the attack a “heinous crime committed by the Houthi militia by attacking the port of Mocha.”

In the letter delivered by Yemen’s permanent representative to the United Nations, Abdullah Al-Saadi, the government made it clear to the Security Council that “the Houthi attack was carried out shortly after the local authorities completed the rehabilitation of port facilities in preparation for the resumption of receiving commercial goods and humanitarian aid to alleviate the suffering of Yemenis.”

The letter added, “This is just another example of the Houthi militia’s continued targeting of civilians and civilian infrastructure in flagrant violation of international humanitarian law and international human rights law.”

He stressed that the attack “has deprived tens of thousands of families of life-saving aid, and prevented aid and commercial goods from reaching millions of Yemenis and families in need through the port.”

The letter continued: “The attack destroyed at least 4 buildings, 3 warehouses, a watchtower, 23 vehicles and two coast guard boats, two water tanks with a capacity of 10,000 liters, 70 oxygen cylinders, and 12,000 food baskets.”

The letter accused the Houthis of “exacerbating human suffering and pushing Yemen towards a looming famine.”

He pointed out that “the international community’s disregard for such violations committed by the Houthi militias created a feeling of impunity and encouraged the Houthis to continue their heinous crimes against the Yemeni people and infrastructure.”

The letter called on the Security Council and the international community to condemn the crimes of the Houthi militia and hold the perpetrators accountable.