Dozens of fighters perished in nightly clashes in Yemen, where rebels stepped up their attacks to seize the town of Marib, the last bastion of power in the warring north of the country, officials said on Sunday (February 14th). The rebels have been trying for a year to seize this oil-rich city, located about 120 km east of the capital Sanaa, which they have controlled since 2014. But the battle has intensified since February 8 with the resumption of the Houthi offensive.

A success by the insurgents, supported politically by Iran, would be a blow to the Yemeni power, supported since 2015 by a military coalition led by Saudi Arabia. The Sunni Saudi kingdom is the regional rival of Shia Iran, which denies providing weapons to the Houthis. These two countries are engaged in proxy wars, as in Yemen and Syria.

In the past 24 hours, the Houthis have dispatched large numbers of fighters and launched attacks from various fronts against Marib, officials of pro-government forces told AFP.

Coalition aviation intervened in support of loyalist forces on the ground, they said. Sixteen members of pro-government troops were killed along with “tens” rebels, the officials added. Government forces in the city called on local tribes, who were armed, to come to their aid.

The upsurge in violence in Marib, as well as the increase in rebel attacks against Saudi territory, took place in a context deemed appeasing due to the new American policy in Yemen under the administration of Joe Biden. The American president has decided to end his support for Riyadh in this war and to remove the Houthis from the list of terrorist organizations so as not to hinder, according to him, the delivery of humanitarian aid in the territories they control.

American efforts to find a solution to the conflict which has left tens of thousands of dead and millions of displaced according to NGOs, have thus remained without effect.