Aden (Union)

Yemeni Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism, Muammar Al-Eryani, said that human rights organizations documented the bombing by the Houthi group of (900) homes of government, military, security, political, media, sheikhs and Yemeni citizens in 16 Yemeni governorates, and that the group has adopted a policy of bombing homes and forcibly displacing their residents since the coup as a systematic method to terrorize Yemenis and take revenge on its opponents, as part of its attempts to break the will of the Yemeni people and subject them to its coup project and imported extremist ideas. Al-Eryani strongly condemned the group’s recent bombing of a home in the Sabr Al-Mawadim District in Taiz Governorate, noting that this behavior once again sheds light on the nature of the Houthis and their ongoing violations against Yemenis.

Al-Eryani called on the international community, the United Nations, its special envoy, and human rights organizations to explicitly condemn this “heinous crime that falls within the category of war crimes and crimes against humanity.” He also called for the immediate classification of the Houthi group as a “global terrorist organization,” and for drying up its financial, political, and media resources. At the same time, he called for devoting efforts to supporting the Yemeni government in order to impose its control and establish security and stability throughout the Yemeni national territory.

In another context, the United Nations Mission to support the Hodeidah Agreement (UNMHA) in Yemen announced yesterday that it had recorded six incidents related to explosive materials that resulted in nine civilian casualties during the past month. The UN mission said in a statement published on social media: “These losses included the killing of a child and a woman and the injury of three other children,” noting that the affected areas included directorates in Hodeidah governorate. The mission stated that these incidents “confirm the devastating impact of these events on the most vulnerable members of society.” Hodeidah governorate is one of the Yemeni governorates that frequently witnesses the explosion of mines and explosive remnants of war. Thousands of civilians have been killed and injured by mine explosions and explosive devices planted by the Houthis in several Yemeni governorates since 2014, according to government reports.

In another related context, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that its forces had succeeded in destroying a Houthi drone in an area they control in Yemen. CENTCOM explained, in a statement issued yesterday, that this drone posed an imminent threat to US forces, coalition forces, and commercial ships in the area. The United States and Britain had attacked Houthi targets in the Hodeidah Governorate, western Yemen, last week.

Since last November, the Houthis have been launching attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea, targeting at least 88 commercial vessels, according to statistics published by the Washington Institute for Near East Policy. In response, the United States announced the formation of an international coalition and the launch of Operation Prosperity Guardian to ensure freedom of navigation and protect ships in the Red Sea.