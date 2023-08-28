“10 southern soldiers were killed in Yemen and 12 wounded in a surprise attack by the Houthis, on the Al-Hada border front between the governorates of Al-Bayda and Lahj,” one of the officials said.

He added that the Houthis “conducted a circumvention operation on one of the sites of the southern forces, and most of those who were in one of the southern sites were killed or wounded.”

Other military officials confirmed the attack and the death toll and the wounded, noting that “a Houthi drone fell during the confrontation.”

Government military sources also indicated that 4 Houthis were killed and others wounded during the confrontations.

The war in Yemen between the government and the Houthis, who control the capital, Sanaa, since 2014, has killed hundreds of thousands, directly and indirectly, and most of the population has relied on aid to survive.