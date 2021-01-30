Sana’a (agencies)

Three civilians were killed and 30 others were injured yesterday, in an explosion that occurred at a gas filling station in Al-Bayda governorate, central Yemen.

Eyewitnesses said that a huge explosion occurred at the gas filling station in the Azza neighborhood, next to the headquarters of the Yemen Bank for Reconstruction and Development in the city center, as dozens of civilians gathered while waiting for their turn to fill in gas.

Flames and smoke were seen rising from the station, according to witnesses, killing three civilians and wounding at least 30 others, in addition to burning a number of shops and car repair workshops near the station.

According to eyewitnesses, dozens of victims were taken to city hospitals, which launched a distress call to help the injured. A number of social media users shared videos showing the force of the explosion.

A number of explosions have already occurred during the past months at stations for filling gas and petrol in the governorates of Ibb, Hodeidah and Sana’a.

Black markets for oil derivatives are widespread in the governorates under the control of the Houthi terrorist militia.