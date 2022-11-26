And the Yemeni Interior Ministry stated in a statement, “A soldier in the joint forces was killed in an attack by the terrorist Houthi militia, targeting the Al-Jub military site in Al-Dhalea governorate.”

She added, “The attack caused separate injuries to 3 other soldiers,” explaining that their health conditions were “moderate,” without giving further details.

On Wednesday evening, the governor of Hadramawt, Mabkhout bin Madi, announced that two soldiers were killed and 3 others were wounded in a drone attack launched by the Houthi group on the “23rd Brigade”, affiliated with the forces of the first military region in the Al-Alam area, 130 km from the Al-Abr Desert Directorate in Hadramout Governorate.

Recently, the Houthi group launched attacks using drones on 3 oil ports, which are Al-Dhaba, Al-Nashima and Qena in the governorates of Hadramout and Shabwa in eastern Yemen, amid local and international condemnation.