Aden (Union)

Yemen affirmed its aspiration for more cooperation with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in various files, including support for education, preservation of archaeological sites, building human capacities, and other areas of cooperation.

This came during the reception of the Yemeni Prime Minister, Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak, yesterday, of the UNESCO delegation, headed by the Director of its Regional Office for the Gulf States and Yemen, Salah Khaled, where the discussion took place on UNESCO’s sectoral plan and its priorities for the next stage in Yemen, and coordination with the government to determine priority areas.

The meeting discussed ways to consolidate joint cooperation between Yemen and UNESCO, build partnerships to enhance sustainable development in the sectors of culture, heritage and education, and ongoing coordination to hold an international conference to support education in Yemen, in addition to developing a strategy for higher and technical education, and plans to protect world heritage sites. In turn, the Director of the UNESCO Regional Office confirmed the continuation of cooperation with the Yemeni government in order to determine priorities and develop plans to develop joint work.