Aden (agencies)

The Yemeni Minister of Defense, Lieutenant-General Muhammad al-Maqdashi, stressed that the exceptional stage requires strengthening the cohesion of the republican rank and supporting the process of completing the political transition, ending the rebellion and coup, and saving the Yemeni people from the crimes and suffering committed by the “Houthi” militias, which made themselves an instrument of sabotage and a poisoned dagger in the middle of the Arab region.

Al-Maqdashi made it clear, during a meeting in the temporary capital, Aden, with the leadership of the Fourth Military Region and its axes, that the unified and cohesive military institution is the solid foundation and solid shield for Yemen’s security, stability and safety.

The meeting discussed the overall field and military situation in light of the current developments.

The commanders of the Fourth Military Region presented detailed reports on the conditions of the military units’ personnel and the level of readiness to carry out tasks in the theater of operations within the Fourth Military Region and its axes.

During the meeting, which included the head of the Intelligence and Reconnaissance Authority, Major General Ahmed Al-Yafei, Al-Maqdashi urged joint action, organizing cooperation between the various regions and axes, raising the level of performance, in line with the requirements of the stage, and unifying efforts to restore the state and liberate the country from the clutches of the “Houthi” militias and their subversive project.

He stressed the need to pay attention to army personnel, raise their combat and moral efficiency, improve the level of their training and rehabilitation, preserve their faith and national loyalty, and unify the main effort towards the “Houthi” enemy that threatens Yemen and global security.

Yesterday, Al-Maqdashi stressed, yesterday, at a meeting of heads of bodies at the Ministry of Defense, that the national duty “imposes us to work together to strengthen the unity and cohesion of the armed forces, preserve their prestige and prestige, overcome past mistakes and the accumulations imposed by the war, and move towards building the military institution according to correct foundations and doctrine.” Pure patriotism away from nepotism, regionalism, and narrow loyalties.”

The Yemeni Minister of Defense valued the efforts and positions of the brothers in the Coalition to Support Legitimacy, which support the Yemeni people, their leadership and armed forces.

Meanwhile, the Yemeni army confirmed the escalation of violations by the Houthi coup militia of the UN truce on various fighting fronts.

And the Yemeni army announced, in a statement, that it had monitored the Houthi militia committing 105 violations of the UN truce, last Wednesday, in six governorates.

The statement documented that the Houthi militia committed 26 violations of the international armistice in the Al-Barah axis, west of Taiz and the Hays axis, south of Hodeidah, 24 violations in the southern, western and northwestern fronts of Marib, 22 in the Haradh and Bani Hassan fronts, west of Hajjah, 18 violations in the Taiz axis, and 8 violations in Al-Jaafer And Huishian east of Hazm Al-Jawf, and 7 violations were made in the Maris front in the Al-Dhalea axis.

He pointed out that the army forces thwarted several infiltration attempts by armed “Houthi” groups south of Tuhayta in the Hays axis at different times under heavy cover of fire.

He added, “The Houthi militias continued to fire at our forces’ positions on all fronts with artillery and with different calibers.”

The Yemeni army reported that the fronts surrounding Marib and the fronts of the Hays axis witnessed an intense flight of “Houthi” drones, in conjunction with the mobilization of reinforcements and the construction of fortifications on several fronts.

On the first of this April, the UN envoy to Yemen, Hans Grundberg, announced that the parties to the conflict had agreed to a two-month truce that could be extended, which began the next day.