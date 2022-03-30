Yemeni Houthi rebels have rejected a ceasefire proposal in Yemen’s long-running civil war. This was reported by international news agencies on Wednesday. The ceasefire was declared on Tuesday evening by the opposing warring party, the Saudi coalition that supports Yemen’s government. This doesn’t seem to be happening now. The coalition responded to a call from the United Nations to suspend all military actions during the month of Ramadan, which begins in April.

The Houthi rebels, backed by Iran, and the Yemeni government, backed by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, have been at war for more than seven years. The UN and the United States have been trying to negotiate a permanent ceasefire since last year. So far, mediation efforts by these parties have had little effect. The Houthis would like the government of Yemen to first lift restrictions on seaports and the airport of the capital Sana’a, while the opposing side would demand a simultaneous cessation of violence.

Houthi leader Mohammed al-Bukaiti tweeted that the rebel group will continue its military operations because a ceasefire is futile unless the coalition completely lifts military blockades. The rebels announced a unilateral three-day ceasefire on Saturday.

The coalition is also said to have proposed to hold peace talks in the Saudi capital, Riad, next month. The Houthi rebels say they do not want to travel to enemy territory and therefore do not come to the meeting.