Aden (Union)

The Yemeni government called on the international community and the United Nations to support its efforts in the political, economic and military aspects to impose its control and establish security and stability throughout the country, warning against the Houthis committing a new massacre against civilians, children and women in Al Bayda Governorate.

Yemeni Minister of Information, Muammar Al-Eryani, warned against the Houthi group committing a new massacre against civilians, children and women in the village of “Hama Sarar” in the “Wald Rabi” district in Al-Bayda Governorate, considering that this represents “an extension of the systematic murders and series of terrorism that it has been practicing against Yemenis since the coup.”

Al-Eryani said in a press statement carried by the Yemeni news agency “Saba” that field reports indicate that the Houthi group is launching a campaign reinforced with heavy weapons looted from the legitimate government’s warehouses, including tanks, artillery and drones, to storm the village of “Hama Sarar”, days after two villagers were killed by members of the “group” while passing through a checkpoint. Al-Eryani added that “since its coup, the Houthi group has attacked hundreds of villages and isolated areas in various areas under its control, and has escalated its crimes and violations against civilians, including killing, displacement and bombing homes, and has committed atrocities against them, as part of its attempts to break the will of the Yemenis and subject them to its coup project and extremist ideas.” Al-Eryani called on the international community, the United Nations, its special envoy, and human rights organizations to condemn these crimes, and immediately begin classifying the Houthis as a “global terrorist organization,” drying up their financial, political, and media resources, and devoting efforts to supporting the government in the political, economic, and military aspects to impose its control and establish security and stability throughout Yemeni territory. In turn, civil society organizations in Yemen condemned the Houthi group’s attack and siege on the village of “Hama Sarar.”

Siege

Civil society organizations said in a statement published by Saba that “the Houthi group is besieging the village of Sarar with tanks and armored vehicles and mobilizing its forces around the entrances and exits of the village, and it has reached the point of flying drones over the village and blowing up the minarets of mosques.” The statement added: “The Houthi group killed civilians at a checkpoint at the entrance to the village, which prompted the families of the dead to demand retribution for their sons, but the Houthis met their demands with repression and intimidation.”