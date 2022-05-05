Aden (Union)

The Yemeni government has called on the United Nations and its Special Envoy, Hans Grundberg, to take serious and real action to deter the ongoing and escalating Houthi violations and violations of the armistice since the first moments of its entry into force.

The official Yemeni news agency, Saba, quoted an official government source as saying, “The blatant Houthi attacks escalated, which culminated in targeting the Taiz Security Department by drones, yesterday, which led to the injury of 10 people, including civilians, and material damage and panic among children and families.” Which celebrates Eid al-Fitr in the nearby park.

The source stressed that the Houthi repeated violations of the UN truce put the United Nations and the international community to a real test of its seriousness in putting pressure on the Houthi militia to respond to peace efforts.

He pointed out that the continuation of the Houthi terrorist attacks and their failure to respect the humanitarian truce sponsored by the United Nations from the first moments of its entry into force, and their repudiation of the implementation of the existing obligations under it, foremost of which is lifting the siege on Taiz, represent the approach and behavior of the militias and their supporters in undermining all opportunities for peace and a political solution to the Yemeni crisis.

The government source also stressed the need to immediately lift the siege on Taiz Governorate, in accordance with the terms of the armistice.

The Yemeni Minister of Information, Muammar Al-Eryani, condemned and condemned in the strongest terms the targeting by the terrorist Houthi militia of the Garden City park and the Taiz Security Administration building, with a drone and a number of missiles, which left 10 casualties among civilians, and a state of fear and panic among children and women who go to the park.

Al-Eryani said in a statement to the Yemeni news agency “Saba” that “the Houthi militia’s bombing of residential neighborhoods and public outlets in the city of Taiz, to assassinate the joy of the blessed Eid al-Fitr at the height of crowding, by the way, is a flagrant violation of the international armistice, and an affirmation of their disregard for the lives of civilians, and their deep-seated hatred against the people of the province. And its disregard for the international community, and its attempts to sabotage the truce efforts.”

Al-Eryani called on the international community, the United Nations, and the UN and US envoys to condemn the heinous crime, and to put real pressure on the Houthi terrorist militia to comply with the truce, abide by the ceasefire and systematic targeting of civilians, and immediately and unconditionally lift the siege on Taiz governorate.

Yesterday, the National Committee to investigate allegations of human rights violations in Yemen carried out a field visit to the Al-Ardi neighborhood in the Sala district in Taiz governorate, which witnessed the fall of a number of wounded victims as a result of the bombing of the Faculty of Arts, Garden City Park, Taiz Security Administration and Al-Ahly Club building. Drone-laden projectiles carried out by the terrorist Houthi militia.

The committee’s team inspected the effects of targeting on parts of the street and the squares on which the drone projectiles fell, photographing the directions of the shrapnel, and the great damage they caused to cars, vehicles and walls, in addition to listening to the statements of a number of civilians who witnessed the process and the fall of the projectiles while they were near the National Museum and the College of Arts and Administration Security and in the children’s park.

The team documented the state of terror and panic that accompanied the bombing.

In turn, Mayon Human Rights Organization considered the Houthi terrorist attack on Taiz a flagrant violation of the truce declared by the United Nations. The organization said in a statement: “We strongly condemn the attack that was carried out by drones carrying explosive shells on the Taiz Police Department and a public street next to a park crowded with children and women in the city of Taiz.”

The organization added that “this deadly attack is a flagrant violation of the armistice declared by the United Nations,” noting that it is not the first incident in the city of Taiz preceded by similar attacks on residential neighborhoods with mortar shells, in which civilian casualties were reported.

She pointed out that “the seriousness of the Houthi militia to abide by the declared truce is at stake, after a series of attacks and attacks on military and civilian targets since its entry into force.”

The organization called on the United Nations to resolutely continue its efforts with the armed militia and warn its leadership of the imminent collapse of the humanitarian situation in Yemen.