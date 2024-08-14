Aden (Union)

The Yemeni government called on the United Nations to move its headquarters to the interim capital, Aden, after the Houthi group took control of the office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights in Sana’a and arrested dozens of employees of international organizations, calling on the international community to take urgent action to save the lives of humanitarian workers kidnapped by the Houthi group.

Yemeni Minister of Information Muammar Al-Eryani said yesterday in a statement published by the official Saba News Agency: “We reiterate our call to the United Nations mission, all UN agencies, and international organizations operating in Yemen to immediately move their main headquarters to the interim capital Aden and the liberated areas, to ensure a suitable climate for carrying out their humanitarian missions safely and more effectively to serve those in need, and to preserve the lives of their workers.”

The day before yesterday, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, confirmed that the Houthi group stormed the Commission’s office in Sana’a on August 3, forcibly seized documents and property, and held the office keys.

Al-Eryani pointed out that this dangerous development comes nearly two months after the wave of kidnappings launched by the Houthi group, which targeted dozens of employees of the United Nations and its affiliated UN agencies, and a number of international and local organizations working in the kidnapped capital, Sana’a.

The work of humanitarian agencies is essential in Yemen, where more than half of the population of about 30 million people depend on aid.

Meanwhile, the Yemeni government called on the international community to take urgent action to save the lives of relief and humanitarian workers who have been kidnapped and forcibly disappeared in Houthi detention centers.

A statement by the Ministry of Human Rights expressed deep concern over the fate of approximately 70 civil activists who were kidnapped by the Houthi group from their homes in early June 2024, including 5 female activists, about 18 UN employees and workers in international organizations, and more than 50 activists from civil society organizations. The statement pointed out that these abductees are still forcibly disappeared to this moment, and their families have not been able to reach them or know their places of detention, in a flagrant violation of their right to life, liberty, and personal security.

He stated that the Houthi group’s record of violations showed that it was holding abductees in secret prisons and subjecting them to humiliating and inhumane treatment, noting that these violations did not stop there, but were accompanied and followed by the group’s media platforms promoting misleading information that distorted humanitarian work and the humanitarian roles of the abductees and targeted social beliefs and values.

The statement also stressed that these serious violations against detainees also affect their families and communities and leave deep psychological effects on their children, explaining that families who fear for the lives of their children live in a state of anxiety and are exposed to great psychological, social and economic suffering. The statement called on the media and national, regional and international human rights organizations to shed light on these violations that have crossed all humanitarian and legal boundaries, renewing the call to the United Nations, international mechanisms and the international community, primarily the UN Security Council, to take urgent measures to protect detainees.

He added that after more than 70 days of their kidnapping without any information about them, there is great concern about their fate and lives, calling on all those concerned with protecting human rights in the world to condemn these violations and exert the necessary pressure for the immediate and unconditional release of all detainees, and to ensure that all those responsible for these crimes are held accountable.