Abdullah Abu Dhaif (Aden, Cairo)

The Yemeni government called on the international community to provide support and bridge the financing gap to cover the United Nations plan to eliminate the expected risks from the oil tanker “Safer” anchored off the port of Ras Isa in Al Hudaydah Governorate, which still represents a threat to the environment of the Red Sea, its resources, natural systems, livelihoods and food security at all costs. Yemen and neighboring countries.

Yesterday, a government statement, delivered by Yemen’s permanent representative to the United Nations, Abdullah Al-Saadi, praised the progress made in implementing the United Nations plan to address the issue of the “Safer” reservoir, calling for adequate and sustainable support for capacity-building and technology transfer to enable the country to transform into disaster risk management according to an approach. More preventive and at all levels.

Yesterday evening, the United Nations announced that it was ready to start rescue operations for the Safer oil tanker.

“We are very happy to be on the site where we can start working,” said David Gresley, the UN Humanitarian Coordinator for Yemen.

Gresley said the pumping would begin in 10 days to two weeks.

In a related context, Abdul Qadir Al-Kharraz, a Yemeni environmental expert and former head of the Environmental Affairs Agency in the Yemeni government, said: The effects of the “Safer” reservoir affect the marine environment and biodiversity in the Red Sea, as there are several dangerous scenarios in the event of any oil spill, the most important of which is fragmentation. The ship’s hull and its sinking.

Al-Kharraz added, in a statement to Al-Ittihad, that the area in which the floating reservoir is located is environmentally sensitive and is spread with mangrove trees and coral reefs, and is rich in fish wealth, which threatens an environmental disaster in the event of any oil spill.

According to a research study prepared by Al-Kharraz, “seaweeds, algae, and organisms that characterize the Red Sea will all be affected by any oil spill, which will also have an impact on about 80 species of coastal birds in Yemen, in addition to the death of large quantities of fish.”

The Yemeni environmental expert warned that “pollution will not remain in place, but will extend along the coast and reach the Gulf of Aden, according to many studies published in this regard, and there is a great risk in the event of leakage related to the poisoning and death of fish and marine organisms and their transfer to food, and thus the continuation of toxic elements.” In fish and marine organisms that have been an important food for Yemenis for years, and then cause serious diseases.

And he added, “In addition, there are economic effects in the event of an oil spill, as the movement of Yemeni ports will stop completely and the fishing movement, which is a wide activity for people with limited incomes who depend on fishing, and their number reaches more than 50 thousand fishermen.”