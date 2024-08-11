Aden (Union)

The Presidential Leadership Council in Yemen called for international “support” for government efforts to confront the effects of climate change, which caused heavy rains and floods that killed dozens and affected more than 100,000 people. This came as the Houthis prevented the provision of aid to those affected by the floods.

During his reception yesterday of the US Ambassador to Yemen, Stephen Fagin, the Chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council, Rashad Mohammed Al-Alimi, addressed the effects of the natural disaster that struck the governorates of Hajjah, Hodeidah, Taiz, and Marib, and the international interventions required to support the government’s efforts to help those affected and repair the destroyed services in the four governorates, where the US Ambassador expressed his country’s readiness for urgent intervention in this regard, according to the assessments of international organizations in Yemen.

The Chairman of the Leadership Council also briefed the US Ambassador on the economic and humanitarian conditions exacerbated by the Houthi attacks on oil facilities and shipping vessels.

Yemen has recently witnessed continuous heavy rains that affected about 100,000 people and left dozens dead or missing.

Fears are growing of a new wave of epidemics spreading in the governorates of Hodeidah and Hajjah, especially dengue fever and malaria, after torrential floods swept through the two governorates, leading to the formation of water swamps that provide a fertile environment for the breeding of disease-carrying mosquitoes.

Since the disaster, the international response to help those affected has remained very weak, in light of the restrictions imposed by the Houthi group on the activities of humanitarian organizations, which has prevented them from reaching those affected and providing them with emergency assistance.

Local Yemeni initiatives, with the support of merchants and businessmen, sought to contribute to helping those affected, but the Houthi group prevented any humanitarian activity aimed at this goal, not caring about the thousands of families left in the open and facing a tragic fate after losing everything from property, farms and homes.

Local sources told the “2 December” website that international humanitarian organizations were unable to implement emergency plans in the flood-stricken areas due to the arbitrary restrictions imposed by the Houthi group, noting that the Houthis pledged to provide assistance to those affected, but they let them down and left them to face their fate alone, without mercy.

Official statistics confirmed the death and disappearance of about 57 people as a result of the disaster, which led to the obliteration of entire villages in some of the affected directorates, and swept away large areas of agricultural land, and buried dozens of wells that the population relied on to secure their water needs, in addition to the severe damage to the infrastructure, especially the transportation network.

Affected

The Executive Unit for the Management of Displaced Persons Camps said that about 5,600 families in Hajjah and Hodeidah governorates were affected by floods, including 2,073 families distributed in 22 camps in the districts of Hays and Al-Khokha, and 3,500 families in 61 displaced persons gatherings in the districts of Midi, Abs, Haradh and Hairan in Hajjah governorate.