Aden (Union)

The Yemeni government called for intensifying international pressure through the United Nations and the permanent members of the Security Council, by imposing additional sanctions on the leaders of the Houthi group, and escalating the issue of kidnapping employees of international organizations to reveal the extent of Houthi violations.

It also called for increasing global awareness of its dangers, and activating the legal process by filing lawsuits in various international courts to hold those responsible for this crime accountable, and to guarantee the rights and safety of the kidnapped.

Yemeni Minister of Information Muammar Al-Eryani said that as the Houthi group approaches the 100th day of the kidnappings and enforced disappearance of more than 50 UN employees, the Houthi group continues its approach of oppressing and pressuring organizations and harnessing their activities to serve its goals.