Aden (Al-Ittihad)

The Yemeni Minister of Information, Muammar Al-Eryani, considered that the announcement by the United States and Britain of imposing sanctions on 4 leaders of the Houthi group is an additional indicator of the increasing level of awareness and international awareness of the dangers of the group, and the adoption of deterrent measures to confront its activities that pose a threat to regional and international security and stability.

Al-Eryani explained, in a statement published by the Yemeni news agency “Saba”, that “this step must be followed by further measures to fully classify the Houthi group as a terrorist organization, and adopt a comprehensive strategy to neutralize the threat it poses to security and stability in Yemen, the region and the world, paralyze its capabilities, and confront it.” The threat posed and paid for by the countries and peoples of the region, and sending clear messages not to allow their harmful behavior to go unchecked.”

Al-Eryani pointed out that “these measures should not be linked to the recent wave of attacks launched by the Houthi group on commercial ships and oil tankers in the Red Sea, the Bab al-Mandab Strait, and the Gulf of Aden only, but rather with their continued undermining of efforts to calm the situation and bring peace, and their violation of Security Council resolutions related to the Yemeni crisis.” And launching terrorist operations outside the borders.”