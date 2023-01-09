The match witnessed heavy rain, which filled the “Palm Trunk” stadium in Basra, and increased the excitement of the match, and lit the stands, which were crowded with more than 60,000 spectators.

The Omani team started scoring, in the second minute, taking advantage of a mistake by Yemen defender Mohammed Al-Musalmi, who scored in his own net.

However, the Yemeni team came back and scored two goals, through Abdul Wasea Al-Matari (12) and Omar Al-Dahi (30), but the Omani team scored a draw through Arshad Al-Alawi.

In the last minute of the first half, the Oman national team missed a penalty kick, to Arshad Al-Alawi, due to the slippery floor.

But the Omani Red came back to score the goal of progress and make the score 3-2, thanks to Essam Al-Subhi’s goal (47).

The Yemen national team played a great match, and almost tied, but its star, Muhammad Al-Dahi, missed a penalty kick in the 95th minute, to write the sad end for Yemen.

With this defeat, the Yemeni national team became the first to deposit in the tournament, after being defeated in two matches, by Saudi Arabia and Oman.