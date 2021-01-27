Ten years after the uprising in Yemen that ousted former President Ali Abdullah Saleh from power during the Arab Spring, the country is the scene of a devastating war and the world’s worst humanitarian tragedy. Retrospective of a “failed political meeting”.

Yemen continues to sink in silence as this Wednesday, January 27, marks the tenth anniversary of the beginning of a protest that began in the footsteps of the uprisings known as the “Arab Spring.”

Born on January 27, 2011, this hope for change saw tens of thousands of protesters mobilize for several months, before leading in 2012 to the departure of President Ali Abdullah Saleh, in power since 1978.

Despite this people’s victory, hope would remain at the level of a promise. Since then, the poorest country on the Arabian Peninsula has been embroiled in endless political crises and a devastating war with harsh humanitarian consequences for Yemen.

“The failure of the Yemeni uprising was, unfortunately, foreseeable, since the country is undermined by the divisions illustrated by the absence of consolidation of national unity between North and South, by the multiplication of belongings maintained by the tribal factor, very present, and because of the rivalries around Yemen ”, the Middle East political scientist, Khattar Abou Diab, explains to France 24.

A confiscated revolution

The truth is that at that time the peaceful demonstration against the authoritarian regime of President Saleh, accused of corruption and nepotism, began with the initiative of students and members of civil society, one of the most dynamic in the region.

The University of Sanaa becomes the epicenter of the protest that extends from the capital to the city of Taëz, and in particular to Aden, a large port in the south of the country. Within a few weeks, the young protesters are joined by important tribes, then opposition movements and Army officials.

According to Maged al-Madhaji, director of the Sana’a Center for Strategic Studies, interviewed by AFP, the protest is explained by “the fractures of fifty years of political under-representation, social inequalities, poverty and corruption, in addition to identity struggles ”.

At first, President Saleh, who would finally be assassinated in 2017, refuses to leave and has the support of the Gulf countries, relying on their fear of contagion from the demonstrations in their territories. While appealing for dialogue, he orders his security forces, controlled by his eldest son Ahmed, who was scheduled to succeed him, to suppress the movement. The repression campaign would result in several hundred deaths and several tens of thousands of injuries among the protesters.

File: Former President Ali Abdullah Saleh. © Mohammed Huwais / AFP

Cornered after having lost all legitimacy at the international level, then wounded after an attack on his palace in June, Ali Abdullah Saleh throws in the towel. On November 23, 2011, he signed in Riyadh a transition agreement sponsored by the Arab monarchies of the Gulf, by virtue of which he must hand over power to his vice-president Abd Rabbo Mansour Hadi. The latter in exchange for immunity for himself and those close to him.

On February 27, 2012, he officially gave up power, but that did not prevent the country from sliding into instability and then into chaos, because of political calculations that would have triumphed over the political inexperience of the young revolutionaries. “People just wanted to see the arrival of another system. But the recovery from the revolt by the political parties disfigured it, ”laments researcher Maged Al-Madhaji.

“Like other Arab uprisings, the one in Yemen was retaken by political forces, in particular by the Islamists of the Al-Islah party, who to some extent confiscated the revolution to advance their own pawns, including their ideologies, without counting on the intervention by neighbors such as Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Iran, which made the situation even more complex, ”explains Khattar Abou Diab.

And he highlights: “At the political level the meeting failed, instead of taking advantage of the demonstration to proceed to real changes, the country deviated towards internal and regional wars.”

From hope to chaos

For more than six years a devastating war has fractured the country. The main armed conflict opposes government forces to the Houthi rebels, backed by Iran. Taking advantage of instability and political divisions, they launched an offensive against President Abd Rabbo Mansour Hadi in July 2014. This rebel movement, whose political branch bears the name of Ansarullah, belongs to the Zaidi community. Arising from Shiism, it has been involved in a clash with the central power since the early 2000s.

File: A Yemeni child receives aid donated by the World Food Program (WFP) in the country’s third city, Taez, in October 2020. AHMAD AL-BASHA AFP / File

The conflict was regionalized on March 25, 2015, when Saudi Arabia took the reins of a coalition made up of a dozen Arab countries and supported by the United States to try to reestablish power to President Hadi in exile, expelled from Sanaa by the Houthis .

This war, which has left tens of thousands dead and millions displaced, transformed Yemen into the scene of the “worst humanitarian crisis in the world,” according to the UN. Even today, “the distance between the price of food and what Yemenis can afford to buy continues to increase,” increasing the risk of famine for millions of people in the coming months, the United Nations is alarmed.

“Currently, families are forced to choose between acquiring the necessary medicines to treat a relative’s chronic illness and food,” Wafa’a al Saidy, general coordinator of the Yemen mission of Doctors of the World, said recently during a speech in the United Nations Security Council.

As NGOs continue to warn of the seriousness of the situation, the Biden Administration, new to power in the United States, gave an air of hope by declaring its determination to stop the fighting.

“The president-elect made it clear that we would end our support for the military campaign carried out by Saudi Arabia in Yemen,” the new US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on January 20. “We will do it very quickly,” he promised.

This article was adapted from its original in French