Yemen | Attacks by the Houthi rebels could paralyze the world economy

United States rushes the multinational naval department to protect the world's most important sea route, as the threat is even a global economic recession.

On Tuesday, the Houthi rebels repeated their warning of their intention to attack cargo ships heading to Israel in the Red Sea. After Israel began bombing Gaza, the Iranian-backed Yemeni rebel group has stepped up its attacks to show solidarity with the Palestinian struggle.

Last Monday evening, a cruise missile was fired from the area controlled by the Houthi rebels, which damaged the Norwegian-flagged tanker Strinda.

Financial sources warn that the costs of freight passing through the Red Sea have already increased, which may cause extensive financial disruptions due to the weakening of supply chains.

In the London insurance market, the Red Sea is classified as a high-risk area. Those sailing through it must notify their insurers in advance and pay additional insurance for a typically seven-day insurance period.

Some shipping companies have already ordered their ships to take a longer route via Hyväntoivonniemi, the southern tip of Africa, which increases travel time and freight costs.

The large Danish shipping company Maersk announced on Tuesday that he had increased security measures on his ships and prepared reroutings.

“These attacks can become a much bigger threat to the world economy than just geopolitically,” pointed out the former vice-admiral of the British Royal Navy, who was responsible for ship protection in the Red Sea Duncan Potts for Reuters.

The Houthis announced on Saturday that in the future it will target all ships bound for Israel, regardless of nationality. Leader of the Revolutionary Committee Mohamed Ali al-Houthi warned ships not to try to cross the Red Sea to Israel and any ship moving off Yemen must respond promptly to Houthi contact attempts.

However, the Houthis also target ships that do not have a direct connection to Israel. According to the shipping company, the Norwegian Strinda, which was hit by a missile on Monday, was on its way to Venice via the Suez Canal. The tanker had been loaded with palm oil and biofuels in Malaysia.

A land-launched cruise missile started a fire on a Norwegian ship, which was assisted by the US guided-missile destroyer USS Mason. According to the United States, there were no casualties in the attack.

I will strike when it happened, Strinda was on her way through the Bab el-Mandeb strait. The busy strait connects the Gulf of Aden and the Red Sea, through which ships head to the Suez Canal.

Bab el-Mandeb strait is only 29 kilometers wide at its narrowest point and it limits the passage of ships to two channels, one leading outward or inward.

About ten percent of the world's seaborne oil moves through this narrow channel, which is threatened by Houthi missiles. An estimated 23,000 ships sail through Bab al-Mandab every year.

The Houthis are in possession of the west coast of Yemen and especially the important port of Hodeida, from where they have attacked the shipping traffic in the Red Sea.

The experts according to the Houthis, the ultimate goal is to increase their support, which has declined during the long-lasting Yemeni civil war. The Houthis are Yemen's Shiite Muslim minority, which opposes the Sunni-majority regime.

The civil war in the Arab world's poorest country began in 2011, and the rebels took over the capital Sana'a in 2014. The coalition led by Saudi Arabia is fighting against the Iran-backed rebels in Yemen. By 2022, the war had claimed the lives of 377,000 people and 4.5 million people have been forced to flee.

Also some of those who tried to cross the eastern border of Finland at the end of the year of asylum seekers is from Yemen.

The temporary ceasefire recently concluded by the parties has lasted for now. However, the possible expansion of the conflict to the sea and the subsequent counterattack by the West could trigger the fighting again.

See also Editorial | The EU was not an election theme, but it will come up in government negotiations The American Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mason arrived to protect a Norwegian tanker after it was hit by a missile. Photo from 2008.

of the United States and French warships in the Red Sea have shot down several Houthi aircraft in recent weeks, but so far the US has refrained from retaliating against Yemen.

However, Israel says it is ready to intervene in the Houthi rebels' intentions if the international community does not, Israel's national security adviser said Tzachi Hanegbi on Saturday.

After the attack on the Norwegian ship, Israel announced that it would send the Sa'ar 6 class corvette, one of its newest warships, to the Red Sea.

The United States has also discussed strengthening the protection of commercial shipping in the Red Sea with the multinational naval forces (Combined Maritime Forces, or CMF) operating from Bahrain. in CMF 39 countries are involved, including Denmark and Norway.

According to official sources, the discussions have focused on the possibility of escorting ships through the Bab-el-Mandeb strait to the Gulf of Aden, which separates Yemen from the Horn of Africa.