Aden (Al Ittihad)

The Yemeni government announced the arrest of members of the Houthi group who planned to carry out terrorist operations in the liberated governorates, noting that communication between the Houthis and other terrorist groups has appeared more recently, and warned against the continuation of smuggling of drones, missiles and marine mines. These developments came as the Houthi group bombed areas It is inhabited by villages and villages in the “Mawaya” district, east of Taiz Governorate.

The Yemeni Minister of Defense, Lieutenant General Mohsen Al-Daari, revealed, during his meeting with the US Ambassador to Yemen Stephen Fagin and the military attache, Mark Whitman, that terrorist elements were on their way to carry out terrorist operations in the liberated areas with a plan by the Houthi group, according to what was published by the Yemeni news agency “Saba” yesterday evening. the first.

Lieutenant-General Al-Daari said, “Services between the Houthi group and other terrorist organizations have appeared more recently,” warning of the Houthis’ continued smuggling of marches, missiles, and sea mines that threaten the region and international navigation, stressing that peace will only be achieved by deterring the Houthi group.

In turn, the US ambassador expressed his appreciation for the efforts of the security and military services in combating terrorism, noting the importance of uniting the efforts of all the forces within the framework of the Presidential Leadership Council to force the Houthis to submit to peace.

In the context, the US embassy in Yemen said that Ambassador Fagin discussed, during his meeting with Defense Minister Lieutenant General Daari, ways to strengthen the bilateral security partnership.

In another context, the Houthi group bombed yesterday, with heavy weapons and mortars, areas and villages in the “Mawaya” district, east of Taiz Governorate.

A Yemeni official told Saba news agency that the Houthis targeted, with heavy weapons and missiles, the villages of “isolation of Hawamrah” in the district and the areas of “Haqab and Dahi” surrounding the “Hawamrah” area, which led to the displacement of the people after the Houthis barricaded themselves in civilian homes and destroyed some of them with mines.

In addition, the Yemeni army thwarted, yesterday, a Houthi infiltration attempt, northeast of the city of Taiz.

A field source confirmed that the army forces thwarted an attempt to infiltrate the Houthis towards sites in the “Kalaba” area, stressing that the army forces forced the Houthis to retreat and flee.

In another context, a human rights organization accused the Houthi group of recruiting children of African immigrants in Sana’a, and called for international pressure to rescue the children and return them to their families.

Mayon Human Rights Organization condemned the Houthi group’s recruitment of African immigrant children in its summer centers, which endangers their lives.

And she said, in a statement: “We strongly condemn the Houthi group’s recruitment of African immigrant children in summer centers in Sana’a, exposing them to violations and endangering their lives.”

The statement called on the international community and the United Nations to intervene urgently to rescue these children from the grip of the group, return them to their families, and provide them with the necessary care and support.

He also called for international pressure to compel the group to immediately stop its ongoing recruitment of children, release all children it had previously recruited, and work to take practical measures to hold accountable those responsible for such violations against children, and ensure that they do not go unpunished.

The organization considered the recruitment of immigrant children a flagrant violation of children’s rights and international conventions prohibiting child recruitment.

Human rights organizations accuse the Houthi group of using summer centers to attract children and subject them to military courses before sending them to the frontlines.