Aden (Union)

Yemeni Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Shaye Al-Zindani, appreciated the positions of the Gulf Cooperation Council towards Yemen and its support for the Presidential Leadership Council, and providing development, relief and humanitarian aid to the Yemeni people.

This came during the Yemeni Minister’s meeting yesterday with the head of the Gulf Cooperation Council mission to Yemen, Sarhan Al-Munaikher.

According to the Yemeni News Agency, the two sides discussed during the meeting the relations between Yemen and the Gulf Cooperation Council, ways to enhance them at various levels, and the importance of activating the convening of the technical committee emanating from the Joint Supreme Committee to determine Yemen’s development needs.

In a separate context, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced yesterday that its forces had successfully destroyed two radar sites in areas controlled by the Houthis in Yemen and two unmanned boats in the Red Sea during the previous twenty-four hours.

To deter the Houthis, US and British forces have been launching strikes on their sites on the Yemeni mainland since January 12.

The US military alone occasionally carries out strikes against missile and drone sites that it says are Houthi launch bases.