Al-Qaeda said in a media release issued by the so-called “Al-Malahem Foundation”, which is the organization’s propaganda arm in Yemen, that the organization’s members targeted a military vehicle belonging to the southern forces with an explosive device in the Mudiya area.

The bulletin indicated that the targeting resulted in the death of one soldier and the wounding of three others.

A military source had earlier announced the death of a soldier and the wounding of three others from the Fifth Brigade, when an explosive device planted by al-Qaeda elements exploded on the main road in Mudiya district, east of Abyan.

And the increase in terrorist attacks against the southern forces, after the launch of Operation “Arms of the East”, which targets elements and sleeper cells in the governorates of Abyan and Shabwa, as part of counter-terrorism operations in the south of the country.