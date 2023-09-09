Aden (Al Ittihad)

The Yemeni government confirmed that the continued military escalation of the Houthi group, and its gross violations of human rights, affects the stability of the region and exacerbates the worst humanitarian crisis in the world, stressing that the group’s policy of gaining time and its continuous escalation will be confronted by all means.

Yemeni Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik, during his presidency of the government meeting yesterday, reviewed the results of his meeting with the United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator in Yemen to implement the second phase of the Safer oil tank rescue plan, and efforts to deal with the humanitarian situation, in addition to coordination at the regional and international levels to support Reform efforts continue.

Abdulmalik touched on developments in the military and field conditions with the continued escalation of Houthi and its challenge to the international and regional efforts to resume the political process and establish peace, and what this requires of the continuation of the unity of ranks until the completion of the restoration of the state and the end of the coup, praising the international and regional efforts made to renew the armistice and revive the path of peace.

The government stood against the continued military escalation of the Houthi group, its gross violations of human rights, its repercussions on the security and stability of the region, and the exacerbation of the worst humanitarian crisis in the world.