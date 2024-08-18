Aden (Union)

Human rights reports revealed that the Houthi group recruited more than 10,000 children between 2014 and 2021, while the United Nations investigated at least 1,851 individual cases of child recruitment or use by the Houthis since 2010. Human rights reports indicated that the Houthis were able to recruit about 30 young men, including 10 children from the village of Al-Adba’a, Mabin District, Hajjah Governorate, noting that the summer vacation was not normal this year, as children were the target of Houthi propaganda to attract them to training camps to recruit children and push them towards the battlefield.

The report reviewed the recruitment operations carried out by the Houthi group and the exploitation of the victims’ intellectual background, economic suffering, and marginalization experienced by the children’s families, with the temptation to engage in recruitment to obtain a source of income and then transfer them to one of the training camps designated for training new recruits.

The report indicated that Houthi mobilizers and supervisors went down to the rural areas of Mabin District, Hajjah Governorate, and held lectures to encourage children to join the recruitment. The Houthis also made financial offers by providing monthly salaries and food baskets to families suffering from the deteriorating economic situation, as most of the village’s residents were classified as poor farmers.

A UN panel of experts revealed last year that most of the child recruitment violations it investigated were linked to the Houthis, who continue to recruit and use children, especially in summer camps.

In another context, the Yemeni authorities announced in a report yesterday that the number of displaced families affected by floods in Ma’rib Governorate in the center of the country has risen to more than 12,000 families living in extremely complex conditions since the beginning of August.

The report stated that the number of displaced families affected by floods in Marib Governorate during August amounted to more than 12,000, including 3,673 families that were completely damaged, and 8,689 that were partially damaged. The floods also completely damaged 7 schools and partially damaged 15 schools, in addition to damaging three health facilities, according to the same source. Regarding human damage, the government report indicated the death of 8 displaced persons, including 4 women and a child, in addition to the injury of 34 others. Meanwhile, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees called on international donors yesterday to provide $25 million urgently to provide relief to those affected by the floods in Yemen, in a post by the commission via the “X” platform.

“Urgent appeal for Yemen.. Catastrophic floods have affected more than 294,000 people,” she said, adding: “Our partners have provided life-saving assistance to 67,500 people, but there is still a funding gap of $25 million.” The commission appealed to donors by saying: “Your support can save lives, donate now.”

Seoul

Lisa Dutton, Director of the Financing and Partnerships Division at the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, announced last Thursday that the death toll from floods in Yemen since the beginning of this year has risen to 98, in addition to 600 injuries.