Aden (Union)

The Yemeni Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism, Muammar Al-Eryani, said yesterday that the Houthi group has not presented any project for Yemen and the Yemenis for ten years other than “death and destruction,” and that it has followed a systematic policy of impoverishment and starvation against the Yemenis, in an attempt to humiliate and subjugate them, and has worked to produce wars, crises, division and sow chaos in all areas under its control.

Al-Eryani stated in a statement to the media that the Houthi group invaded the capital Sana’a and took control of state institutions by force of arms on September 21, 2014, under the pretext of price increases, partnership, and changing the government. It became clear to everyone that these slogans were false and falsified, and that they were merely a pretext to seize power and re-impose guardianship over the necks of the Yemenis.

Al-Eryani pointed out that the Houthi group looted the public treasury, cash reserves, public revenues of the state, the money of depositors in commercial banks, zakat, and endowments. It also disrupted the private sector, undermined tens of thousands of job opportunities, restricted relief organizations, prevented merchants and philanthropists from distributing alms to the needy, and imposed illegal fees and levies, leaving millions of Yemenis below the poverty line and exposed to famine.

Al-Eryani recalled that the Houthi group has committed thousands of violations since its coup, looted money, blew up homes, schools and mosques, robbed Yemenis of their lives, souls, security, food and future, tore apart their social fabric and caused destruction that affected various aspects of life…to set Yemen back centuries.

He also said that the Houthis worked to empty the educational process in the primary and university stages of its content, and to destroy the role of science and culture and to develop ignorance in all ways and methods.

In another context, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced yesterday that it had destroyed three drones belonging to the Houthi group in Yemen, indicating that they “posed an imminent threat.” CENTCOM said in a statement published on the X platform that its forces had succeeded in destroying three drones belonging to the Houthi group in an area controlled by the group in Yemen. It added that “these drones posed an imminent threat to the United States, coalition forces, and commercial vessels in the region.” It stressed that “taking these measures came to protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure.”

Since last November, the Houthis have been launching missile and drone attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. In an attempt to deter them, US and British forces have been launching strikes on Houthi sites since January 12. Washington is also leading an international naval coalition aimed at protecting maritime navigation in this strategic region, through which 12 percent of global trade passes. The US military alone occasionally carries out strikes on missiles and drones that it says are ready to be launched.