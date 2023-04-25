Ahmed Shaaban (Aden)

The Yemeni government confirmed that the Houthi coup group is deepening the human tragedy and undermining efforts to calm and establish peace in Yemen, condemning the Houthi bombing of Yemeni homes on the first day of Eid Al-Fitr, displacing families of women and children.

The Yemeni Minister of Information, Muammar Al-Eryani, called on the international community, the United Nations and its special envoy to Yemen, Hans Grundberg, to leave the square of silence, and to declare a clear position on the practices of the Houthi coup group, which deepen the human tragedy and undermine efforts to calm and establish peace in Yemen, which fall within the policies of forced displacement of civilians and war crimes. And crimes against humanity, and work to include the Houthi group in the international lists of terrorism.

Al-Eryani condemned, in the strongest terms, the Houthi coup group’s bombing of Yemeni homes on the first day of Eid Al-Fitr, and the displacement of families, including women and children, in a war crime and a flagrant violation of international and humanitarian law.

Muammar Al-Eryani stated, in a statement published by the Yemeni News Agency (Saba), that the “Al-Houthi” group had previously blew up the homes of 6 opponents of the coup in the region since the beginning of this year, while specialized organizations documented their bombing of nearly 900 homes of state leaders, the army, security, politicians, media professionals, and citizens. Since the coup, it has been part of its systematic campaign to take revenge on its opponents and forcibly displace them and their families from their areas. Al-Eryani pointed out that the Houthi coup group’s policy of bombing houses and forcibly displacing their residents, to take revenge on those opposed to its coup project, is an act that reveals its true face as a terrorist organization. In turn, the Yemeni military expert, Colonel Yahya Al-Bahr, considered that Al-Houthi had not adhered to the armistice since its activation a year ago, and the violations amounted to thousands, especially on the fronts of Marib, Al-Dhalea, Taiz, Shabwa and the West Coast front.