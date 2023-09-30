Officials of the company, which is the country’s national carrier, said that it would stop six weekly flights to Jordan in October after the failure of negotiations with the Houthis in order to release the company’s funds, which they said amounted to $80 million..

The sources stated that Yemen Airways proposed that the Houthi government receive 70 percent of the funds, while the remaining 30 percent would go to the internationally recognized government..

The sources added that the Houthi administration rejected this proposal, so the airline decided to suspend its flights to Jordan.

The company said in a statement that it had been unable to withdraw its funds from Sanaa banks for several months, calling on the Houthis to lift the restrictions imposed “illegally” on its assets..

The company resumed its flights from Sanaa to the Jordanian capital, Amman, in April 2022.