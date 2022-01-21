About 200 injured, bodies still on the street, an unknown number of missing: these are the toll of what appears to have been an air attack launched by the Saudi Arabian-led Coalition against a prison in the city of Sa’ada, in Yemen. Doctors Without Borders has donated medical supplies to the hospital in the city and is ready to transfer some of the injured to their hospitals. Ahmed Mahat, MSF Head of Mission in Yemen explains: «More bodies at the scene of the attack. Hospital in the city full of wounded, we are ready to transfer patients to our facilities ». And he added: “Last night, around 02:30, a prison in the city of Sa’ada was hit by what appears to have been an airstrike launched by the Saudi Arabian-led Coalition. The Al-Gumhourriyeh hospital in the city has so far received about 200 injured and has made it known that it is unable to take in new patients ”.

MSF has donated medical supplies to the hospital, “but it is not enough to assist all the injured. We are trying to urgently send more supplies and arrange some transfers, possibly even to some of our hospitals. From the accounts of colleagues in Sa’ada, we know that there are many bodies still at the scene of the attack and many people are still missing. It is impossible to know the number of people who have lost their lives. It seems to have been a terrible act of violence. “

Last night, MSF reported that the airport was also hit during the air strikes. “We have also received reports of air strikes in many other governorates in northern Yemen. From this morning there is no longer an Internet connection ».