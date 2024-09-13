Aden (Union)

Yemen affirmed its commitment to supporting all regional and international efforts and endeavors to end the conflict, while calling on the Security Council and the international community to assume their responsibilities and exert pressure on the Houthi group, and push it to give priority to the language of peace and dialogue and stop dragging the country and its people into more wars.

This came in a statement delivered yesterday by Yemen’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Abdullah Al-Saadi, before the UN Security Council in its open session held in New York City, USA.

The statement pointed out that a full decade has passed and the Houthi group is still undermining all efforts and initiatives aimed at achieving peace, disregarding the humanitarian suffering of the Yemeni people, adding that “peace has remained in place due to the intransigence of the Houthi group and the continuation of its escalatory approach,” and that the group is still beating the drums of war and evading the requirements of peace by imposing military escalation in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab, targeting international navigation, threatening regional and international security and peace, and military escalation in several governorates.

The statement explained that “Al-Houthi” continues its violations against civilians, including killing, displacement, and bombing homes, in order to subject them to its project, in addition to what they are suffering as a result of its systematic economic war, and its insistence on prolonging the conflict, which will double the human suffering and thwart any efforts to end the war and restore the path to peace.

The statement stressed the need to pressure the Houthi group, and the importance of the efforts and endeavors led by the United Nations, and regional mediation efforts, in an effort to launch a political process that meets the aspirations of all Yemenis to restore the Yemeni state institutions that guarantee rights, freedoms and equal citizenship, which would contribute to achieving peace and preserving regional and international security and peace.

The statement also touched on the economic challenges facing the Yemeni government due to the halt in oil exports for more than two years, and the deprivation of the public treasury of 70 percent of its total resources, due to the Houthis targeting oil export ports, noting that the government, despite this, continues to take a series of measures aimed at restoring confidence in state institutions and enhancing their presence, and is moving forward in implementing the economic, financial and administrative reform program and in developing strategic plans to enhance the principle of transparency and accountability, with the aim of mitigating the economic, social and humanitarian impacts and consequences.