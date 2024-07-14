Ahmed Shaaban (Cairo, Aden)

The Yemeni government accused the Houthi group of waging an economic war against Yemen and the Yemenis, with the aim of deepening the living crisis and preventing the government from carrying out its duties in providing services and paying salaries.

Experts confirmed to Al-Ittihad that what the group is doing falls within its ongoing behavior and serious violations of human rights since its coup against legitimacy.

Yemeni Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism, Muammar Al-Eryani, said yesterday that the Houthi group, after its coup in 2014, looted the cash reserves of the Central Bank of Yemen, amounting to $5.6 billion, and froze about $4.5 billion of depositors’ money in commercial banks.

Al-Eryani added, in press statements, that the Houthi group continued to plunder the revenues of oil derivatives imported through the port of Hodeidah, as the total value of the quantities imported through the port, since the announcement of the UN truce in April 2022 until August 2023, amounted to about 6 billion dollars, in addition to its seizure of public revenue funds in the sectors of taxes, customs, zakat, endowments, communications, oil, gas and communications.

Al-Eryani stated that the Houthi group has stopped paying salaries to state employees in areas under its control since 2015, and has also thwarted the implementation of the Sweden agreement in December 2018 to resume paying salaries to state employees regularly according to the mechanism established by the UN envoy’s office.

Al-Eryani stressed that the Houthi group has begun, since the UN truce in 2022, to work to deepen the economic crisis and prevent the government from providing services and paying salaries to public employees in the liberated areas, explaining how the group launched attacks on oil export ports in Hadhramaut and Shabwa governorates in October 2022, which led to a complete halt in oil exports and cost the public treasury losses of about $3.6 billion.

He added that in 2022, the Houthi group prevented the sale of local gas coming from Marib Governorate to areas under its control, and doubled the prices of tax and customs fees at land ports to prevent the movement of goods between the liberated areas and areas under its control, with the aim of forcing traders to stop importing from the port of Aden, in order to increase its revenues.

In addition, experts and officials warned of the serious repercussions of the Houthi practices, especially with regard to the kidnapping and detention of workers in international, humanitarian and human rights organizations in Sana’a. The Director of the Human Rights Office in the Secretariat of the Capital, Sana’a, Fahmi Al-Zubairi, said that the Houthi group’s kidnapping of workers in humanitarian and relief organizations falls within its violations of human rights since its control of Sana’a. Al-Zubairi pointed out, in a statement to “Al-Ittihad”, that the group continues to kidnap, hide and torture hundreds of civilians, including its recent attacks on employees of relief and human rights organizations.

Al-Zubairi considered these practices a violation of protocols and treaties related to international organizations, and the immunity they enjoy under international law, noting that the Houthi group prevented the relatives of the abductees from visiting them, communicating with them, or even revealing their places of detention. He stated that the group aims to spread terror in society, and prevent any role for civil bodies and institutions.

Fake charges

For his part, the Undersecretary of the Yemeni Ministry of Human Rights, Nabil Abdul Hafeez, said that the recent kidnappings carried out by the Houthi group targeted a large number of employees and workers in international and local humanitarian and relief organizations. Abdul Hafeez indicated, in a statement to Al-Ittihad, that the group is fabricating false charges to justify the detention of employees of these organizations, but no one believes them. He pointed out that the Houthi group resorted to kidnapping employees of these organizations as a means of pressuring the international community, and that the latter must take deterrent positions and measures against the Houthis and classify them as a terrorist group, because “what they are doing is contrary to international law and falls within the framework of war crimes against humanity.”