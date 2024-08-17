Aden (Union)

The Yemeni government confirmed that the terrorist attack that targeted a military site in Mudiyah District, Abyan Governorate, and left a number of dead and wounded, confirms the reality of the partnership between the Houthis and terrorist organizations, most notably Al-Qaeda and ISIS.

A statement issued by the government explained that this terrorist act once again indicates the clear partnership between the Houthi group and terrorist organizations to destabilize security and stability in the liberated governorates, stressing the importance of high vigilance and raising security readiness, enhancing efforts to confront the forces of terrorism and darkness, and integrating the work of the security and intelligence services with the social and popular rejection of terrorist movements in a way that serves the path of drying up the sources of terrorism and eliminating its deviant elements.

The statement also stressed that this attack is a reminder of the importance of doubling efforts to combat terrorist organizations in cooperation with Yemen’s partners in combating terrorism, and not to be lenient in confronting these acts, considering that terrorism is a global phenomenon that requires the concerted efforts of all to eradicate and eliminate it, calling on the international community to condemn these criminal acts whose danger extends beyond Yemen to the region and the world.

He pointed out that eradicating terrorism requires supporting the Yemeni government and its institutions to carry out their duties and strengthen their capabilities to deal with threats to security and stability at the national, regional and international levels.

Meanwhile, a UN official called on the Houthi group to release the UN employees it is holding.

In her briefing during the open session of the UN Security Council on the situation in the Middle East, Lisa Dotten, Director of the Financing and Partnerships Division at the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), described the detention of UN staff as a worrying deterioration in the operational environment in areas controlled by the Houthis.

“The environment in Houthi-controlled areas has become more restrictive at a time when humanitarian workers are already struggling to meet the needs of millions of people across the country,” she said in her briefing.

“The United Nations and its humanitarian partners are committed to staying and providing assistance to the Yemeni people, and minimum requirements must be met to ensure that UN staff are able to do so without compromising their safety and security,” she added.

The Director of the Financing and Partnerships Division at the OCHA office stressed that the ability of Yemenis to recover from the devastation caused by the conflict and take concrete steps towards a brighter and more stable future depends on ensuring progress in achieving peace in the country.

She touched on the assistance provided by humanitarian partners to families affected by the heavy rains that hit several governorates in Yemen, which directly affected about 695,000 families, who lost their homes and livelihoods, and killed about 98 people, while more than 600 people were injured.