A ship’s captain reported seeing a blue and white boat sailing about a kilometre away from the scene.

“The boat was moving erratically before moving away from the area,” the UK Maritime Trade Operations quoted the ship’s captain as saying.

The authority explained that the ship and its crew are fine and that the authorities are investigating the incident.

The Houthis claim they are targeting ships linked to Israel, the United States or the United Kingdom in response to the Israeli attack on Gaza, however, many of the ships attacked have little or no connection to the conflict, including some bound for Iran.

By launching dozens of attacks in the Red Sea since November, the Houthis have disrupted global trade and disrupted a trade route through which $1 trillion in goods normally pass annually.