Sources indicated that unknown persons believed to be from extremist religious groups blew up the pipeline, which passes near Mayfa’a district, Shabwa governorate.

According to the sources, this is the first time that the gas pipeline, which has not been exported since 2015, has been detonated.

Since the coup of the Houthi militia loyal to Iran on September 21, 2014, and its control over the capital, Sanaa, and the beginning of its expansion in the Yemeni governorates, most areas have entered a state of security chaos.

Extremist and outlaw groups took advantage of the security chaos to carry out sabotage operations and commit multiple crimes in various governorates.