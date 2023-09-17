Doctor Hamza Saeed, who works at the hospital in the Al-Lahiya District in Al-Hudaydah Governorate overlooking the Red Sea, said: “6 women and a man were killed, and 3 were injured, as a result of thunderbolts in the Al-Lahiya and Al-Zahra districts.”

The Yemeni “Saba” agency quoted local sources as saying, “A family of four women, including two girls, died as a result of a thunderbolt that struck the house of citizen Muhammad Ali Haddad, in Deir Al-Sulaymani in Al-Lahiyah District.”

It also indicated, “The death of the citizen Muhammad Yahya Zabal, his wife, and his sister as a result of a lightning strike that struck their house in the Bani Zabal area in Al-Zahra District, which also resulted in 3 members of the family being slightly injured, and they were taken to the hospital.”

In Hays District in Hodeidah Governorate, torrential rains caused dozens of homes to be swept away, according to a local official.

He explained to Agence France-Presse, “Friday’s floods killed a woman and destroyed dozens of homes in Hais.”

Yemen often witnesses torrential rains and thunderstorms.

In July, a thunderstorm in Aden in the south caused 6 passengers to be injured at the city’s airport, after glass facades at the airport collapsed, part of its wall was destroyed, and two Yemeni Airlines planes were damaged.

The United Nations says that since the beginning of this year, weather fluctuations in Yemen have led to the displacement of more than 200,000 people from their homes, many of whom have already been displaced several times due to the conflict.

According to the United Nations, the expected heavy rains are expected to affect nearly two million displaced people in the coming weeks, threatening lives and livelihoods.