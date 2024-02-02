Aden (Al-Ittihad)

An official Yemeni source announced that about 60% of fishermen in Hodeidah Governorate, located in the west of the country, lost their sources of livelihood due to Houthi attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea.

The director of the Information Office in Hodeidah of the Yemeni government, Ali Al-Ahdal, explained in press statements that about 300,000 people in Hodeidah work in the fishing profession, 60 percent of whom lost their jobs as a result of the Houthi escalation in the Red Sea.

Al-Ahdal pointed out that, “Since 2018, Houthi hostilities off the coast of Hodeidah have caused the death of 71 fishermen and the injury of more than 100 others.”

He pointed out that the local authorities in the governorate recorded the loss of 40 fishermen during the recent period, including 8 fishermen who have been missing for 22 days and nothing is known about their fate.

He explained, “The Houthi group disrupted most of the fish landing centers in the governorate, and forced some fishermen to rent their boats to it, while pushing others to row near Western frigates to make them scapegoats for their hostile actions against foreign forces.”