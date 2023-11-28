Aden (Al-Ittihad)

The Yemeni government documented 350 cases of killing under torture in the Houthi group’s detention centers, noting that the coup group runs 641 prisons, including 237 official prisons that it controlled during the coup and 128 secret prisons that it created after the coup.

The Yemeni Minister of Information, Muammar Al-Eryani, condemned the Houthi group’s liquidation of a soldier, a member of the Seventh Military District of the Yemeni army, under torture, in one of its detention centers, three years after he was detained on the fighting fronts in Ma’rib Governorate, in the fourth such incident in less than two months. Al-Eryani explained in a statement published by the Yemeni News Agency, “Saba”, that “this crime came two weeks after the Houthis executed a soldier by hanging, in their detention center in the military prison, and liquidated an employee of the Child Welfare Organization, under torture, nearly two months after he was kidnapped.”

Al-Eryani pointed out that the Ministry of Human Rights monitored more than 350 cases of killing under torture out of a total of 1,635 cases of torture in Houthi detention centers. Specialized human rights organizations also documented that the Houthis committed the crime of enforced disappearance against 2,406 civilians in illegal detention centers.