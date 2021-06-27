In skirmishes between government troops and Houthi rebels in Yemen, 111 fighters were killed within three days. How

As it was said on Sunday from Yemeni military circles, 82 insurgents and 29 fighters from government troops were among the dead since Thursday. The Iran-backed rebels have been intensifying their attacks on the strategically important city of Marib in the north of the country since February. Hundreds of fighters died on both sides.

Marib and the surrounding oil fields are the last stronghold of the government-loyal troops in North Yemen. The Houthi rebels have been trying to take this strategically important bastion for months.

In Yemen, war has been raging for six years between the troops of President Abd Rabbo Mansur Hadi, backed by Saudi Arabia and other Arab states, and the Houthi rebels. Tens of thousands of people have already been killed and millions of residents have had to flee. The United Nations classifies the situation in Yemen as the worst humanitarian crisis in the world.

lan / mkü