Al-Masirah TV channel, run by the Yemeni Houthi group, reported that the coalition defending ships in the Red Sea launched at least 17 air strikes on the city of Hodeidah and a number of other coastal areas in western Yemen.

These strikes come in the wake of the first civilian deaths and the sinking of the first ship since the Iran-allied group began attacking commercial ships in November, and they also coincide with the first day of the month of Ramadan.

Despite the operations of the US-British coalition and other naval forces, in response to the Houthi attacks, the group has escalated its campaign against commercial ships in one of the busiest shipping lanes in the world.

The Houthis say they are launching their attacks in solidarity with the Palestinians who are being attacked in Gaza, in Israel's ongoing war on the Strip for months.

The Houthis killed 3 crew members of the ship “True Confidence”, which flies the Barbados flag and is managed by a Greek company, on Wednesday, in an attack off the port of Aden.

This came days after the sinking of the cargo ship “Rubimar”, which was swallowed by water about two weeks after it was hit in a Houthi missile attack on February 18.

Many ships are now sailing via the Cape of Good Hope route on a longer and more expensive journey around Africa, to avoid the dangerous route through the Gulf of Aden, the Red Sea and the Suez Canal, which has led to a sharp rise in shipping costs.