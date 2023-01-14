Alessia Rovegno is only a few hours away from appearing at the final gala of the Miss Universe 2022, parading their ostentatious costumes down the catwalk and answering the questions that will test their progress in public speaking. In the last hours, the Peruvian candidate has had a remarkable passage through the preliminary stage of the contest; However, she has not sown the noise that many expected to be one of the favorites to win the long-awaited crown.

About, The Republic communicated with Yely Rivera, the former Miss Peru Universe 2021, who has seen Alessia Rovegno’s participation very closely to date in the international contest to date. She expressed her opinion about the remarkable advances of the Peruvian candidate and even suggested some tips to be able to prevail over her opponents on the catwalk.

— What advice would you give to Alessia Rovegno, who is about to represent us in the final of Miss Universe 2022?

— That she continue to be her, that she continue to shine with what she is doing and, above all, put more strength, more security in each step you take on the catwalk and after the catwalk . That projection of what she is going to give on stage can define many things.

Alessia Rovegno shone in her Miss Universe 2022 presentations. Photo: LR composition/ América TV capture/ Miss Universe capture

— Alessia had several mishaps with her typical dress and it was speculated that it would have been a boycott, do you think that sabotage could have been orchestrated to harm her?

— I couldn’t guarantee it, it could be possible that it happened to her, but beyond what she (allegedly) did to Alessia, it’s that she took it very lightly. She is not generating a lot of noise (due to controversy), but on the contrary, she is focused on the competition and that must be rescued.

— Characters like Marina Mora and Valeria Piazza have opined that she lacked more strength and security on her catwalk, do you agree?

— He has done very well, I loved it. Alessia has an incredible size and bearing that, in itself, draws a lot of attention from her, but she should have given her a little more strength on the catwalk.

I have been in this scenario and sometimes emotions work against you. In the case of Alessia, she must show a lot of security and strength. She has to project that she is the next Miss Universe . That projection is what makes people look at you and say ‘hey she, she’s got something I like and I think she can take the crown.’

Valeria Piazza evaluated Alessia Rovegno’s performance in Miss Universe. Photo: Capture America TV/Instagram Miss Universe

— Have you witnessed favorable changes in Alessia Rovegno’s oratory?

— Recently, I haven’t seen many interviews of her to tell you if she has improved or not, but I feel that she is more relaxed, I feel that she is fresher and she doesn’t get very nervous anymore. She is calmer and more sure of herself and I think that is a great advance.

— What is your current relationship with Jessica Newton?

— Happily, that was left in 2022, now we are in a new year, in which my focus is on other projects, I wish her all the best that things continue to go well in the organization, in her personal life and, at I have nothing to say about it.