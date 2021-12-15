The former head of the presidential administration of Russia, the son-in-law of the ex-head of state Boris Yeltsin, Valentin Yumashev, spoke critically about the USSR in interview TASS. He also stated that there was a lie at the heart of the socialist state.

Yumashev stressed that he would not exchange a single day of life in modern Russia for life in the Soviet Union. As a vivid example, he cited the impossibility of free travel abroad.

“I went abroad for the first time at the age of 30, to Bulgaria, and what an amazing feeling for me – I was abroad! And the main thing was – to buy something for your own. Because there is a shortage everywhere at home: you cannot buy jeans, a shirt, you cannot buy anything, and soon there was a terrible shortage of food products … The system was absolutely inoperative, “the former politician said sharply.

Yumashev also pointed to the lack of freedom of movement, freedom of thought and expression as the worst thing that happened in the USSR, and also said that the basis of the Soviet Union was a lie.

“People at work, at a Komsomol or party meeting said one thing, but at home in the kitchen with their friends, wife or their parents they said something completely different. People understood that they had to be hypocritical, they had to deceive. It corrupts. And the socialist experiment, which began in October 1917 around the world, showed that this is a dead-end path of human development, ”concluded the former head of the presidential administration.

In August, Valentin Yumashev said that Boris Yeltsin became the most ardent defender of former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev after the August 1991 coup. According to Yumashev’s recollections, Yeltsin primarily thought about the country and its future, forgetting about his needs, this explains his attitude towards the former ruler Gorbachev.