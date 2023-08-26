Former head of Yeltsin’s administration Sergei Filatov dies at 88

The former head of Boris Yeltsin’s administration, Sergei Filatov, has passed away at the age of 87. about it in his TelegramThe channel was reported by the writer and journalist German Sadulaev.

“Sergey Aleksandrovich Filatov has died. Former head of Yeltsin’s administration. And for us – the permanent organizer and inspirer of “Lipki” (Forum of Young Writers of the Russian Federation “Lipki” – approx. “Tapes.ru”). Lipki is a unique literary experiment,” Sadulaev wrote, adding that practically all modern literature has passed through this forum.

The journalist stressed that he had only good memories of Filatov.

Filatov’s daughter informed “Petersburg Diary” that he died on the morning of August 25. The cause of death is not explained.

Sergei Filatov was elected a People’s Deputy of the RSFSR in 1990. During the August coup in 1991, he headed the deputy headquarters for the defense of the White House. From 1993 to 1996, he headed the administration of the President of Russia. In 1997, Filatov headed the Fund for Socio-Economic and Intellectual Programs.