From: Patrick Mayer

In the simulator: President Vladimir Putin visits a helicopter factory in south-eastern Russia on Tuesday (March 14). © IMAGO/Mikhail Metzel

A confidant of Vladimir Putin’s supporter Boris Yeltsin is tearing up the Russian president’s warmongering in Ukraine. He thinks a victory for Russia is out of the question.

Munich/Moscow – It is a clear message to Moscow. She comes from the Federal Republic. One of the biggest critics Vladimir Putin’s from a Russian perspective now lives in Germany and has now acquired German citizenship. We are talking about Alfred Reingoldowitsch Koch, the former Russian Deputy Prime Minister.

Ukraine war: Yeltsin confidant takes apart Vladimir Putin’s politics

In a downright angry speech, the economist and politician, who is considered one of the chief architects of privatization in Russia under ex-President Boris Yeltsin, condemned the Ukraine war and predicted a bleak future for the Russian Federation in world society.

“A year and fifteen days of war have passed. Nothing new has happened at the front in the last twenty-four hours. Nothing. Except that the Russian invaders have come to a foreign land and are now clinging to something that is not theirs,” Koch wrote in a Facebook post on Sunday (March 12). “And they want to grab even more. A military victory for the Russian army in Ukraine is out of the question, according to Koch.

The son of a German father and a Russian mother, who was born in what is now Kazakhstan, in the letter, which has traits of diatribe, condemns not only the war itself, but also the alleged misdeeds of the Russian invading army in Ukraine. “There isn’t a crime they haven’t already committed. They spent a lot of money and killed hundreds of thousands of their own people and other people. They destroyed the future of their country and the reputation of their people,” says Koch, and asks: “And what did they achieve in return? Nothing. Nothing but the hate and contempt of humanity.”

Ukraine war: Putin opponents attest to Russia’s “ridiculous territorial gains”

The ridiculous territorial gains with which they would comfort their citizens “cannot impress even a clinical idiot. They are total ruins, heaps of broken war equipment and endless minefields that will now take decades to clear,” writes the longtime confidante of the first President of the Russian Federation, Boris Yeltsin (1991-1999), further: “No one in the world recognizes their rights on these lands.” Striking: Just Yeltsin appointed Putin as his successor in December 1999 and thus as president for the first time.

It is now clear to the Russians that they will experience decades of isolation and contempt. The lives of an entire generation of Russians have been flushed down the toilet and will now turn into pathetic survival and impotent envy of the rest of humanity,” Koch says harshly, predicting “that they will have to pay in full for their arrogance and wild hubris, with whom they have had great fun all those years before”. At various points, the text gives the impression that the economist’s lines are condemning the inner circle of the Kremlin.

They no longer think of winning. They are feverishly looking for ways to maintain the status quo.

Alfred Koch: Boris Yeltsin’s confidant does not believe in Russia’s military victory

For example: “They don’t think about winning anymore. They are feverishly looking for ways to maintain the status quo. At least they have to console themselves with a draw,” he explains, for example, about the military situation in Donbass, where Bakhmut is still heavily contested. “Your psyche cannot take a defeat. But they will have to drink the bitter cup of defeat to the end,” he explains: “And they will have to draw consequences from what they have done.”

Koch asks: “Russia, Russia, what have you done to yourselves? My God, how will you, my former fellow citizens, bear the burden of all your crimes when you finally realize the magnitude of the evil you have committed? you screwed everything up Your life, the life of your children. The respect of the rest of the world. your future.”

Alfred Reingoldowitsch Koch in March 2015 on the ARD talk show “Günther Jauch”. (Archive photo) © IMAGO / Müller-Stauffenberg

Opponents of Vladimir Putin: Alfred Koch addresses the Russian people on Facebook

The former Deputy Prime Minister Yeltsin and the economic reformer Anatoly Chubais now sees Russia slipping into dependence on China in global politics. “The sad truth is that by turning away from the West you have placed yourself in the clutches of China. And you have yet to find out what it’s like to be in the clutches of China,” he said in his Facebook post.

He wanted to “tell you Russians that I still love you. And I feel sorry for you,” he explains: “And I ask you: Listen to me, not to Putin.” Koch concludes his alleged call for an end to the war with the pathetic words: “Slava Ukraine!” Glory to Ukraine!”(pm)